Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Steady capital growth

Lektoro

Letzter Login: 06.09.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-1,5 %
seit 01.09.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-1,8 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

6 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
5 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This portfolio has the goal of achieving capital growth while keeping the risk low. Most of the time, only 75% of the capital is in the market, the remaining is awaiting good opportunities to profit. Every of the main holdings has been chosen assuring that it has growth potential (as a company) and that pays at least 5% annual dividend. I cannot assure a minimum profit, but I am going to do my best to avoid capital losses while maximize your profit.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF00717171

Erstellungsdatum

01.09.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Chancen übergreifend

Andre Domaschke

+15,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Minus Sinus Value Select

Christoph Neemann

+15,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+14,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+16,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Roboter & Künstliche Intelligenz

Vladimir Geist

+16,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

FuTecUS

Richard Dobetsberger

+24,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend & Fundamental

Kai Knobloch

+11,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Börse Online Silicon Valley

Thomas Rappold

+14,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+21,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG