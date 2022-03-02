Alle wikifolios
growth1atwd

Maschinowitz

Performance

  • -1,5 %
    seit 01.03.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,97×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

part of a test with some stocks for big growth
alpghabet google
tesla elon musk
walt disney
and mayby more, but want to make more portfolios and connect them for better diversification
watching out for other portfolios mehr anzeigen

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00ATWD01
Erstellungsdatum
01.03.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

Maschinowitz
Mitglied seit 01.03.2022
