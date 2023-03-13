Value Investing and Growth

Our Wikifolio combines the powerful residual earnings method with technical analysis to identify undervalued stocks with strong potential for growth. By analyzing a company's residual earnings, we can determine its true economic profit, while our technical analysis helps us identify favorable entry and exit points. We also invest in bonds and ETFs to provide diversification and mitigate risk. In addition, we conduct overall market research and analysis to identify emerging trends and opportunities. Our portfolio aims to outperform the market by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, while also providing diversification and risk management through our investments in bonds and ETFs.