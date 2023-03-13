Invest 2023: dein kostenloses Tagesticket
Value Investing and Growth
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Portfolio ChartDetails
Verkauf
Kauf
Zertifikategebühr p.a.
Performancegebühr
Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:
EUR 100
Merkmale
News
Handelsidee
Our Wikifolio combines the powerful residual earnings method with technical analysis to identify undervalued stocks with strong potential for growth. By analyzing a company's residual earnings, we can determine its true economic profit, while our technical analysis helps us identify favorable entry and exit points. We also invest in bonds and ETFs to provide diversification and mitigate risk. In addition, we conduct overall market research and analysis to identify emerging trends and opportunities. Our portfolio aims to outperform the market by investing in companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential, while also providing diversification and risk management through our investments in bonds and ETFs.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
WF00BW9800
05.03.2023
-
100,0
Anlageuniversum
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.