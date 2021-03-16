Cherry Picking by Investor93
Performance
-
+0,7 %seit 12.03.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 16.03.2021 um 09:04CH0038389992Kurs EUR 80,500 1,0 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 16.03.2021 um 08:06DE000PAH0038Kurs EUR 79,580 1,5 %
Handelsidee
This Portfolio mirrors my private Trades as realistic as possible, containing short-, mid- and longterm positions.
Due to presentability, only financial products that are linked to an ISIN can be displayed. Consequently, investments into physical metals, cryptocurrencies, Private Equity, etc. won't be shown here.
In addition there won't be any intraday warrant transactions been shown.
Also I'm not able to show my original purchasing prices of the individual positions here. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00CPIV93
|
Erstellungsdatum
|12.03.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,2
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Kai Hauenstein
Mitglied seit 12.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse