Handelsidee

A quantiative tech stocks strategy investing in the most innovating and disruptive tech stocks in the market.

The strategy's main universe are all stocks traded on US exchanges.

The goal is to beat the performance of the Nasdaq 100 over a 5 year rolling period.

The strategy can invest in derivatives and the strategy will go into cash once a long term downtrend is identified.

Overall the goal is to deliver high rewards and protect from long term downtrends. mehr anzeigen