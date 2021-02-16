Disruptive Tech Stocks
Performance
+9,6 %seit 21.01.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-8,7 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 21.01.2021 um 18:44US60770K1079Kurs EUR 109,940 20,3 %
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
A quantiative tech stocks strategy investing in the most innovating and disruptive tech stocks in the market.
The strategy's main universe are all stocks traded on US exchanges.
The goal is to beat the performance of the Nasdaq 100 over a 5 year rolling period.
The strategy can invest in derivatives and the strategy will go into cash once a long term downtrend is identified.
Overall the goal is to deliver high rewards and protect from long term downtrends. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF00DTS100
Erstellungsdatum
|21.01.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|113,9
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 11.09.2020