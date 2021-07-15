MegaTrendFolio

Handelsidee

The idea of this Wikifolio will be to identify global MegaTrends based on different sources (mostly news and studies) and then invest in assets that will benefit from these trends in the future.



Often, there are already investment products out there that focus in specific trends - so I will mostly pick such products like for example ETFs instead of individual stocks.



The megatrends and the resulting allocation will be regularly updated. Obviously, this is intended to be a rather long-term approach, so the portfolio composition should be rather stable.

