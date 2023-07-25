Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

European Online Retail

GrumpyOldMan

Letzter Login: 25.07.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+2,5 %
seit 20.07.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-1,3 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
5 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This fund will focus on companies within the (European) online shopping space. These companies are changing to a new finance environment which is focusing more on profit than growth. We believe this transition will offer interesting returns and this fund will explore this industry. We will only trade in European companies as US and Far East companies have sufficient exposure. Companies supporting online shopping (e.g. payment providers) will also be included in the investment universe. The fund will only use long instruments and may also go 100% cash if deemed necessary.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF00ONSHOP

Erstellungsdatum

20.07.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

101,9

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+12,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Multi-Asset Allokation

Philipp Weller

+28,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+16,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

IT Leader

Felix Hagmann

+11,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nordstern

Jörn Remus

+24,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Szew Grundinvestment

Simon Weishar

+27,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Carpe diem Aktientrading

Dirk Middendorf

+17,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Bigplayer Zukunfttechnologien

Bernhard Derix

+17,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG