Prime Alpha

Wen interessiert schon durchschnittliche Performance? Wir zeigen 3 Wege, den Nasdaq zu schlagen und jeweils 3 wikifolios von vielen, die das geschafft haben.
Prime Alpha

Blagoja Pazarkoski

 | DudanB

Letzter Login: 27.02.2023

-2,0 %
seit 23.02.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-2,9 %
Max Verlust
0,84
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
3 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

In principal, with so many variables to consider, it can be difficult to determine which stocks to buy, when to buy them, and when to sell. The wikifolio idea as a rule shall incorporate leveraged stock picks, trend following, and in principal a fundamental and technical analysis to assess changes in corporate operations. By diversifying across multiple industries and asset classes, including stocks, funds, and ETFs. In general the time horizon should be mid- to long-term in some cases short term selling is possible. However, as a rule shall vary depending on a variety of factors, including market trends, investor risk appetite, and seasonal fluctuations. Fundamental analysis approach: Economic analysis (analysis of the general economic and fiscal policy of the major economic powers). Industry analysis (analysis of the industry where one company operates) - Company analysis (this is analysis of the company financials and performance overall). Technical analysis approach: performed on a 4 hours, 1 day, 1 week and 1 month chart time frame of the given security. Works with applying various technical indicators and strategies, such as: RSI, MACD, Volume, RVI, ADX, Pivot Points, Fibonacci levels, support and resistance , high and low levels, and other suitable indicators and strategies for the given security. Through this approach, as a rule the wikifolio shall aim to achieve stability in its analysis and idea, providing a balanced view of market movements. In principal shall be an active approach, using trading instruments from the investment universe, including equities, ETFs, funds.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF00PRIMEA

Erstellungsdatum

23.02.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

