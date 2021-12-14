Alle wikifolios
Stockfolio - Runners

TheManagement

Performance

  • -2,5 %
    seit 10.12.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,65×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

primary selection for buying
current price must be near the 52W high and is not allowed to be lower than 25% from 52W high
current price must be over 50 day moving average
price must have an positive price momentum

secondary selection
fair value targets mixed with analyst targets
altman z-score
piotroski score
market cap

primary sell rules
half position size is sold with a loss of 15%
full position size is sold with a loss of 30%

secondary sell rules
by technical market analysis

portfolio will be managed minimum once a month mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00SF0RUN
Erstellungsdatum
10.12.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

TheManagement
Mitglied seit 02.11.2014
