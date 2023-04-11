Bestseller-wikifolios im März
Tactical Asset Allocation Europe
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Portfolio ChartDetails
Verkauf
Kauf
Zertifikategebühr p.a.
Performancegebühr
Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:
EUR 100
News
Handelsidee
This is of two variations of the Protective Asset Allocation (PAA) strategy from Wouter Keller and JW Keuning’s paper: PAA: A Simple Momentum-based Alternative to Term Deposits. The strategy is notable for its aggressive use of a “crash protection” asset that has resulted in extremely low drawdowns relative to return. PAA is a monthly momentum trading strategy.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
WF00TATEUR
11.04.2023
-
100,0
Anlageuniversum
Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?
Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.
Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.