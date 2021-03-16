WorldsMegatrends

Handelsidee

Worldwide Megatrends will be traded, such as Biotechnology, renewable Energy or new mobility stocks.

Stocks will be searched by a top - down strategy. Therefore the trend is determined first. Afterwards the best looking stocks operating in this business field are traded. Fundamental analysis will be a basis of my investing strategy.

Stocks will be held over a short to a medium period of time depending on performance and duration of the trend.

