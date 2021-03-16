WorldsMegatrends
Letzter Login: 16.03.2021
Performance
-
-0,3 %seit 15.03.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-1,5 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,81×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 15.03.2021 um 10:42NL0009538784Kurs EUR 165,740 2,1 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Worldwide Megatrends will be traded, such as Biotechnology, renewable Energy or new mobility stocks.
Stocks will be searched by a top - down strategy. Therefore the trend is determined first. Afterwards the best looking stocks operating in this business field are traded. Fundamental analysis will be a basis of my investing strategy.
Stocks will be held over a short to a medium period of time depending on performance and duration of the trend.
mehr anzeigen
Stocks will be searched by a top - down strategy. Therefore the trend is determined first. Afterwards the best looking stocks operating in this business field are traded. Fundamental analysis will be a basis of my investing strategy.
Stocks will be held over a short to a medium period of time depending on performance and duration of the trend.
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00WMTSTC
|
Erstellungsdatum
|15.03.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 26.02.2019
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse