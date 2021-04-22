Stuff I Believe In
Letzter Login: 22.04.2021
Performance
-
+0,3 %seit 04.03.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-13,7 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 24.03.2021 um 12:04DE000A1TNV91Kurs EUR 52,500 1,0 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Targeting companies with great innovations that I believe will shape the future. The focus lies mostly on tech stocks that are benefiting from digitalization and also companies innovating medicine, payment and mobility. Before I buy I do my research on any given stock and do not buy/sell on the news. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF0BELIEVE
|
Erstellungsdatum
|04.03.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|108,9
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 04.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse