Unlocking Value in US Stocks

BVS

Letzter Login: 06.03.2023

+12,3 %
seit 24.01.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-14,2 %
Max Verlust
1,37
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Are you tired of mediocre returns from your investments? Look no further than our cutting-edge trading strategy! Our algorithm considers over 4000 US companies and 20 years of financial history to select the most undervalued stocks based on fundamental data, and evaluates them annually to ensure maximum returns. Once a stock falls below its calculated price target, it's added to our portfolio, which uses equal weighting for all stocks. While our portfolio may not be diversified, it does offer the potential for high returns due to our focus on undervalued stocks with long-term potential. However, it's important to note that our approach does come with concentration risk, as we invest heavily in a select number of stocks. So if you're willing to take on a bit of risk for the potential of big returns, join us in investing in undervalued stocks with huge potential for long-term success.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0BVSCOM1

Erstellungsdatum

24.01.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

120,3

Anlageuniversum

