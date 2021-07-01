Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

InvestlikeFabi

InvestwithFabi

Performance

  • 0,0 %
    seit 01.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,78×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Background and philosophy:

I have no professional background at all. I did not study finance, investments or anything like that. The idea was to make reliable steady annual profits with a few more risky small caps and a good amount of big players with dividends across most fields. I read five or six investment books and I am a big fan of Warren Buffet and long term investments.
For me the most important thing is to understand the companies and their products. That's why I haven't invested in any of the big banks for example. Their philosophy is to obscure to me, but that's just my opinion.
I also don't like short term trades, hyped stocks from forums like Reddit etc. and the big players that have no fundamental value like Tesla, Gamestop or Coinbase for example.

To be more specific:
I am very interested in technology and renewable energy. That's why this portfolio has a lot of those players. You can also find european real estate companies, and pharma. It is not completed yet, and probably never will be.
As you might be able to tell, there are a lot of german stocks. I am German. What a surprise! mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0FA11195
Erstellungsdatum
01.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

InvestwithFabi
Mitglied seit 01.07.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios