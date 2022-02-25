Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Piotroski F-Score and DCF

MKoester

Performance

  • +0,4 %
    seit 24.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,70×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios und den wikiolio-Chart zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

This is a long-term investing portfolio.
I invest in companies, mainly from the western hemisphere, with a high Piotroski F-Score and a multiplication potential determined by a DCF analysis. Also, to not make the mistake of Di-Worse-Ification, the portfolio is very concentrated (10 Stocks max) mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF0KCAPONE
Erstellungsdatum
24.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

MKoester
Mitglied seit 19.01.2022
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios