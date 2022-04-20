Aggressive Gold and Carbon

Risky portfolio of junior/exploration gold miners and carbon offsets stocks. Target of at least 100% return in 3-5 years . Briefly about each stock in portfolio. Osisko Development Corp (ODV.TSXV) The company is fully cashed up and has no debt, company is expected listing on the NYSE by end of May 2022. Gold royalty corp diversified portfolio consists of over 190 royalties located in mining friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. This provides investors with lower risk exposure to gold with free exploration upside on the underlying projects. Top class management is a great advantage . Freeman Gold Corp The main asset is in Idaho and the drilling of Freeman Gold’s deposit has delivered some great results . Blue Lagoon Resources Inc Blue Lagoon Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on its high-grade gold project – the past producing Dome Mountain Mine. High risk/reward speculation. Carbon Streaming Corp Carbon Streaming is a unique ESG principled company offering investors exposure to carbon credits, a key instrument used by both governments and corporations to achieve their carbon neutral and net-zero climate goals. First mover advantage on the fast growing carbon offsets space.