ONeil-Ryan-Minervini trading

Anicca

Letzter Login: 14.11.2023

blank

+0,7 %
seit 27.09.2023
+1,2 %
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-1,4 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

News

Handelsidee

This portfolio follows the trend following strategies from William O’Neil, David Ryan and Mark Minervini CANSLIM approach Focus is on US stocks Focus is on leading growth stocks in an uptrend (“superperformance stocks”) Focus is on stocks close to their 52 week highs Focus is on swing trading and position trading IBD relative strength >89 Stock price > 10 USD Ideally the stock has some kind of catalyst/story e.g. earnings report, FDA announcement, new CEO Moving averages: • stock is above SMA 200, which is rising • stock is above SMA50, which is rising • SMA50 is above SMA200, both are rising

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0ORM0712

Erstellungsdatum

27.09.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,3

Anlageuniversum

blank

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

