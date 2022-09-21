Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Small Caps 40

SalvaTF

Letzter Login: 21.09.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-0,2 %
seit 19.09.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,5 %
Max Verlust
0,68
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

20 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
1 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, the focus will be on small caps, mostly from the united states and Europe. I already have around 60 stocks in my watchlist and i will select at max 40 stocks for this wikifolio. My wtachlist consists of stock in region like, Gas, Solar, LNG, Bioscience, Semiconductor and cybersecurity with some niche companies. Of course, investing in small caps is always a risk, that's why i try to find companies with good products/idea. Example: For bioscience companies, itry to check out their pipeline and they should have at least 3-4 products in phase 1, better if some in phase 2. Depending on how fast i finish today/tomorrow my watchlist, i will decide to buy the first probably around 20-30 stocks this week. If you maybe found an interesting small caps which could fit this wikifolio, let me know.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0SMALL40

Erstellungsdatum

19.09.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

GreenDeal

Ernst Liess

+17,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TF Value Momentum

Fabian Roth

+13,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

CETAN - Bearish and Puts only

Martin Strack

+88,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top Global Brands

Martin Fischbach

+10,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

High-Tech Stock Picking

Stefan Waldhauser

+14,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+13,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+31,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

SmallCapGermany

Christian Ingerl

+6,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr