US Top Technology

Handelsidee

Changes in technology and emerging growth stocks can best be identified on the Nasdaq and als NYSE exchanges. The focus of this fund is investing in a maximum of 15 companies, exclusively trading on the Nasdaq and NYSE exchanges. Also, this fund's focus is on growth by appreciation. Market action and upcoming developing trends will be observed on a day to day basis, thus securing long term success and appreciation of the fund.



