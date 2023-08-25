Zum Inhalt springen
Junshi VolaTrading

JunshiTrading

Letzter Login: 25.08.2023

0,0 %
seit 24.08.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-4,2 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
4 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This black box trading strategy is a sophisticated approach to investing that utilizes complex algorithms to forecast volatility and make trades based on these forecasts. This strategy is designed to identify regimes equities with high and low volatility, which can be used to make profitable trades. In addition to forecasting volatility to trade equities, this strategy also incorporates risk management techniques to help minimize losses and maximize profits. This includes using Treasury Bills in Risk Off phases to enhance returns, as well as applying leverage across all positions to amplify potential gains.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF0VLTRDNG

Erstellungsdatum

24.08.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

