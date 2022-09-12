Registrieren
Raut Value

Raut

Letzter Login: 12.09.2022

+1,6 %
seit 08.09.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,6 %
Max Verlust
0,50
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
3 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The wikifolio Raut Value aims to create a mix of quality companies and hold them for the long term. Following the principles of value investing, the key investment criteria can be identified in 4 categories: 1. Business criteria: The company must have a lasting competitive advantage, a consistent operating history and a business that I can understand. 2. Management criteria: management must operate rationally, with integrity and honesty. Demonstrate capital allocation skills and consider shareholders as partners. 3. Financial criteria: the company must have a high return on capital given by a mix of profitability and efficiency. 4. Market criteria: The price at which the entire business can be purchased offers a reasonable margin of safety over the estimated intrinsic value. Should the company no longer have the characteristics listed above or should a better opportunity arise, the position will be liquidated. The risk is not given by volatility but by the permanent loss of capital and is directly linked to the intrinsic characteristics of the company.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF20071003

Erstellungsdatum

08.09.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,6

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

