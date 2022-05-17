Taxonomy
News
Handelsidee
Taxonomy, Green New Deal, Green Bonds and so on. The policies concerning the climate are on an increasing trend. We want to profit off of these developments, but most investors soley focus on green energy companies like solar energy, we don't think this is the right approach. We should in general look at companies which operate carbon negative or are included in the first drafts of the taxonomy, like nuclear. We know this is a difficult topic for many people and we definitly won't overweight it, but it should be still included. We will mainly focus on transportation, energy, ressources and waste management.
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Anlageuniversum
