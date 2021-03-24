Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Short 2 Long

Bert1

Performance

  • -1,0 %
    seit 19.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,47×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Trading of short to long strategies based on the set-ups of the intermarket based on technical market analysis and managing the risks of the corresponding instruments under consideration of stop-loss orders. Performance is important and money management always to be considered accordingly. Most important is not to lose money rather than enormous gains. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFBS190321
Erstellungsdatum
19.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Bert1
Mitglied seit 17.03.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios