CK500 Global Technology Leaders

Handelsidee

Gartner is the leading technology research organization company and employs 2,000+ research analysts and consultants who advise executives in 100+ countries at 15,000 distinct organizations.



In 2021, they will publish a total of 85 'Magic Quadrants' - a report which provides a competitive positioning of technology companies in fast-growing markets. They thoroughly evaluate and rank these companies according to various criteria, such as features, market position, innovation, etc.



This portfolio will invest into a selection of up to 500 companies, which are part of one or more of Gartner's 'Magic Quadrants'. As a rule, a total number of up to 500 companies should be held, with the attempt to diversify the risk in this way.



In our opinion, these companies usually have great potential for growth through technological innovation.



The following values can be traded in principle: stocks



As a rule, these stocks are to be held predominantly for the long term.



In principle, preference should be given to fundamental analysis, a qualitative company analysis.



Stocks are also generally selected based on 4 key quantitative fundamental indicators, which are earnings per share, price-to-earnings ratio, price-to-book ratio, and return on equity. mehr anzeigen

