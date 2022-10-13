Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Crypto Rebalanced

cryptofan

Letzter Login: 13.10.2022

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+1,2 %
seit 12.10.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,1 %
Max Verlust
0,82
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
1 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

News

Handelsidee

My idea is to split portfolio into 2 parts, one related to crypto world and especially bitcoin world like Microstrategy stock and second part holding cash, all investing in euros. And the to gain more equity than just holding passively bought stocks, I prefer regularly rebalancing the portfolio according to price movements in the market, and so to gain more pieces of stocks than being passive investor.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFCRYPT22R

Erstellungsdatum

12.10.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

25 Jahre Börsenerfahrung

Reinhard Seiser

+9,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Hebel + 3faches Risikomanagement

Bertan Güler

+20,7 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

World's Best Brands

Yves Lienhard

+9,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

2M - Market Momentum

Dieter Jaworski

+14,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Die Dividendenstrategie

Dieter Jaworski

+11,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Situations

Christian Scheid

+11,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Gecko Alpha Trend following

Thomas Hubl

+14,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Responsible Investing

Wolfgang Schwarz

+13,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

TF Value Momentum

Fabian Roth

+14,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr