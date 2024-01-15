Zum Inhalt springen
DDA Macro Crypto Allocation

DDAMarcus

Letzter Login: 15.01.2024

+51,4 %
seit 07.07.2023
+7,4 %
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-11,3 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The portfolio aims to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector based on the macro environment using DDA ETPs. 30 financial assets representative of all asset classes are selected. A PCA is used to extract the first 4 factors, which could be approximated by global growth, central bank policy, the dollar and sovereign risk. On a long term period we find that these first 4 factors explain 83% of the variance of Bitcoin. We dynamically detect which macro factors best explain Bitcoin's performance on a six month rolling period, and based on the momentum of the assets most correlated to each of these macro factors, we calculate a global exposure score between 0 and 1. The unexposed portion stays in cash. The exposed portion is then invested equally in Bitcoin and Ethereum using an Equal Risk Contribution (ERC) approach, i.e. the weight is deduced from the inverse of the volatility of each asset. Some small exposure to altcoins can be added in strong bull markets.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFDDAMACRO

Erstellungsdatum

07.07.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

153,3

Anlageuniversum

