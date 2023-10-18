Dogs of the Bulls

My trading strategy is based on the proven "Dogs of the Dow" strategy. It aims to annually select the ten stocks with the highest dividend yields in the major indices of the USA (S&P 500), Europe (Stoxx 600) and Asia (HangSeng, Shanghai Comp, Sensex and Nikkei 225). The selection process focuses mainly on dividend yield, as it can be an indication of companies' earnings power and stability. These selected stocks are held for a period of one year, and dividend reinvestment is an integral part of the strategy. An important component of my trading idea is the annual review. This ensures that the selected stocks are still in the top ten in terms of dividend yield. When stocks fall out of the top ten, they are sold and new stocks with high dividend yields are purchased. To make well-informed decisions, I intend to use reputable sources of information such as Bloomberg Terminal, the Financial Times, and the Wall Street Journal. These sources provide comprehensive insights into the financial markets, economic developments and corporate news. The average holding period of securities is one year, as the "Dogs of the Dow" strategy aims to re-select annually. This strategy offers the opportunity to benefit from dividend income and potential price gains.