Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren

Nur noch wenige Tage: Aktien-Check inkl. Gewinnspiel

Sichere dir jetzt noch deinen Wissensvorsprung und deine Chance auf einen Betrag in Höhe von EUR 4.000 für ein Investment in einen VanEck-ETF oder wikifolio-Zertifikat nach Wahl*.
Jetzt mitmachen
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Superior World Gems

EmilLazzaroni

Letzter Login: 29.01.2024

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,3 %
seit 27.01.2024
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
0,0 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

My financial model is based on finding and holding Outstanding Companies which present 7 key factors: - Wonderful Management - High Profitability - Great Capital Allocation - Bright future ahead - Historical Outperformance - Wide Moat - Presence in different continents I allocate to each factor a score, and I invest only in companies that have the highest possible score. The model runs 23 key indicators including ROIC, ROCE, Quality of work environment, techical analysis, PEG ratio, WACC/ROIC ratio, ROE, PEG ratio, Net Margins, Buybacks, historical performance vs the benchmark, world diversification, currency risk/reward ratio, and others. The benchmark of my model is the MSCI World. The goal is to outperform it in the long term.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFEMILGEMS

Erstellungsdatum

27.01.2024

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Solides Wachstum

Markus Buchner

+11,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+15,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Relative Stärke Dow-Nasdaq-Werte

Michael Kranich

+7,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Momentumstrategie Deutschland

Doris Beer

+18,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Investments 1

Ingo Reeps

+13,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+13,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

World Wide Value

Andreas Kuhn

+9,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+13,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2024 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG