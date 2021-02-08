Global Risk Stabilized ETFs
Performance
-
+2,9 %seit 24.10.2020
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-0,6 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,51×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 08.02.2021 um 10:03IE00B4L5YX21Kurs EUR 43,852 5,2 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 08.02.2021 um 10:00IE00B0M63177Kurs EUR 45,124 1,8 %
Handelsidee
This is a systematic risk budgeting strategy generating a small ETF portfolio. The strategy estimates both the risks of component instruments and the portfolio risk. These risk estimates are used to balance the portfolio allocation and to cap the portfolio risk by shifting the invested capital to low risk instruments during market turmoil.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFGARCHRB0
|
Erstellungsdatum
|24.10.2020
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|102,1
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 05.05.2016
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse