Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Global ML

FAS

Performance

  • +0,4 %
    seit 30.06.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Key investment highlights:
1. Global approach to capture a broad and attractive investment universe
2. Future oriented end market mix with focus on best-in-class companies
3. Limited single company and regional risk through high diversification

Derivatives will only be used for hedging. mehr anzeigen

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFGLOBALML
Erstellungsdatum
30.06.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

FAS
Mitglied seit 21.12.2014
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios