Global Sustainable Megatrends

Expropriateur

Performance

  • -0,2 %
    seit 22.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,11×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The GMT Wikifolio invests into profitable companies that are active in areas considered global megatrends such as healthcare, renewable energies, high tech, shared economies, and critical infrastructure. No airlines, cruise lines or automotive. No banks, but fintech. No oil, but gas. No real estate, but commodities. Investment focus on USA and Europe.
Buy and hold, keep cash down, reinvest returns to balance out. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFGMTRENDS
Erstellungsdatum
22.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

Expropriateur
Mitglied seit 22.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

