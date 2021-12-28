Sustainability Revolution
Letzter Login: 28.12.2021
Performance
-
+52,1 %seit 27.04.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-25,5 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,49×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 27.04.2021 um 08:59US88160R1014Kurs EUR 601,900 90,3 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 27.12.2021 um 19:51US88160R1014Kurs EUR 978,400 63,9 %
Handelsidee
We are living in the early phase of a sustainability revolution. This portfolio invests in the most promising companies benefiting from the new green era and megatrend. A potential share must serve the sustainability aspects as the most important criterion. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFGREENWAY
|
Erstellungsdatum
|27.04.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|164,9
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Manuel Bauer
Mitglied seit 05.10.2014
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse