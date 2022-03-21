Alle wikifolios
Turnaround Prospects

Adrian Stromski
PrivateInvestor

Performance

  • +3,5 %
    seit 24.01.2021
  • +3,6 %
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,55×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Trading idea:
The trading idea for the "high profit" portfolio is the concentration of stocks with a extremely high profit margin, low valuation with potential to rise and a very low debt to equity ratio.

Asset selection:
As asset types only stocks from companies around the world come into consideration.

Criteria for trading:
The portfolio will be actively managed and rebalanced based on fundamental criteria and market development.

Time of holding:
As an actively managed portfolio the holding times varies.

Sources for decision making:
Fundamental research company valuation analysis and stock screening methods are the main basis for decision making. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFHIPROFIT
Erstellungsdatum
24.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
103,5

Trader

PrivateInvestor
Adrian Stromski
Mitglied seit 14.08.2019
