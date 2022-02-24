EAP_SS22_HTLP Global Fund

Handelsidee

We act as active investors who focus on big and medium-sized companies. The portfolio will hold a maximum cash of 5% and will be diversified internationally and in various industries. The largest portion of our portfolio will be invested in equities. Furthermore, ETFs and funds will be part of our holdings.

Our geographical allocation concentrates mainly on the U.S., Europe and partly on Asia. In order to be evaluated in 3 months we cannot take significant long-term positions and therefore have to adapt our strategy. We use fundamental analysis methods in order to ensure a good quality and integrity of our investment decisions. As a first risk assessment, we can be categorized as having a moderate to high risk exposure.

Our investment strategy was created to cope with the current challenges the world is facing, for instance the COVID-19 economic recovery, the Russian-Ukraine-conflict and general rising political tensions. mehr anzeigen

