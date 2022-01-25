Outperforming with low Vola

Handelsidee

This virtual portfolio aims to outperform the DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX while having a significant lower volatility than the underlying instrument. It is based on market timing and identifies periods of abnormal returns.

The investment universe consists of all dax constituents aswell as dax ETF products. Furthermore, the virtual portfolio can use leveraged products for short periods of time.

