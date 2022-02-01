Investigator

Handelsidee

Value-In-Growth oriented strategy with long-term orientation, we seek to invest in high quality companies with the following characteristics:

* Solid balance sheet, ideally with positive cash position

* Positive or growing cash flow, not just in good years

* Stable and improving profit margins

* Good future prospects & real organic revenue growth mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.