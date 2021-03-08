Alle wikifolios
God signs investments

Viktor Malsam
JesusTrader

Performance

  • +1,3 %
    seit 03.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,7 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,51×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

I pray to God and ask him which investments I should make, and depending on signs I get from him - I make corresponding investments.
The aim is to achieve steady growth, without taking great risks. And there is no greater security than the Lord on our side who shows us the way. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFJESUS777
Erstellungsdatum
03.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

JesusTrader
Viktor Malsam
Mitglied seit 30.12.2017
