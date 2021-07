Futuremark - Leverix

Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolio

Kommentar

PAYPAL

PayPal is a US technology company that operates a platform for digital payments. Whenever an order is placed on the Internet, it must be paid for somehow. PayPal has built a network of more than 325 million active accounts. This network is extremely interesting for both customers and online store operators: Online stores know that their sales will increase directly by introducing PayPal as a payment option, because PayPal can boast more than 325 million active accounts. Many consumers are not as comfortable with other payment options and only order when they can pay via PayPal. Consumers or end users enjoy the simple and secure payment process, even from a smartphone. With hardly any other platform can orders on the Internet be paid for so conveniently and with so little effort. All in all, this creates a huge network effect. Precisely because PayPal has so many active customers, the platform is being added as a payment option in more and more online stores. Conversely, because an extremely large number of online stores accept PayPal as a payment method, it is becoming increasingly important for end customers to set up a PayPal account. Many years of strong growth ahead: Even in 2020, only about 10% of all purchases will be made online. Thus, there is still strong growth potential for many years to come. Debt-free balance sheet: PayPal has a cash position of USD 12 billion. This is offset by USD 8 billion in liabilities. High cash flow generation: More than 20% of sales remain in the company's coffers as free cash flow. Although the growth is so high, PayPal is operating highly profitably. Scalable platform, increasing profit margins: As transaction volumes increase, there is the opportunity to further increase profit margins. Introduction of further products with great potential: PayPal has already acquired 325 million active customers. These customers trust the company. PayPal now has the opportunity to offer these customers additional products. This could open up additional sources of growth for the company. PayPal is working on the piecemeal replacement of traditional banks. In the Futuremark quality score, PayPal scores a good 38 out of 45 points. What is striking is the stable and high growth at a high level, which is supported by a net profit margin of 16%, as well as an average return on equity of 14.5%. The financial situation is also excellent, as already mentioned above. Compared to the competition, only the cash ratio is low, but this is nothing negative, especially since PayPal could pay off the existing debt in less than a year. At 74, the P/E ratio is very high and not justified despite the outstanding fundamental data. For my wikifolios, PayPal is therefore a "Hold" in the event of a further decline in the share price or an increase in sales at a similar price, this can be reclassified to a "Buy". If it is so far, I report this either via Wikifolio - comments or via my Instagram account "wikifuturemark". Best regards and return Luke Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)