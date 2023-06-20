Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Luxury Brands

ValueRay

Letzter Login: 20.06.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-0,8 %
seit 13.05.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,4 %
Max Verlust
0,48
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
38 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

While inflation can pose challenges for many, it's important to note that luxury goods offer a unique advantage. These products consistently enjoy high demand, regardless of economic cycles, and are primarily favored by the rapidly growing elite community. With our specially curated Wikifolio, we provide you with the tools to participate in this thriving trend and capitalize on the potential of the finest luxury brands. You gain access to a sector known for its resilience and wealth-building potential. Fundamentals: => Demonstrated consistent historical growth in both EPS (earnings per share) and revenue, supported by Kendall Correlation analysis. => Strong alignment of management and owners through their significant investment in the business ("Skin in the Game"). => Possess a competitive advantage or "Moat" that sets them apart from competitors. => Display a pattern of disciplined reinvestments ("Capital Allocation"), effectively utilizing resources for long-term growth. While there are certainly numerous other opportunities available, the ones mentioned above are undeniably recognized and accepted as exceptional choices. Preselection: => Emphasizing a preference for "Mid-Cap" companies, as they hold tremendous growth potential and offer compelling opportunities within the market. => Selecting companies with a high free-cash-flow margin (FCF Margin), indicating their ability to generate substantial cash flows relative to their operating expenses. => Targeting companies with an excellent return on invested capital (ROIC), showcasing their ability to generate exceptional returns from the capital deployed in their business operations. => Prioritizing companies with a low Debt/EBITDA ratio, highlighting their prudent financial management.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFLUXVALUE

Erstellungsdatum

13.05.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend & Fundamental

Kai Knobloch

+11,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Boerse Online Basiswerte

Lars Winter

+4,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nachhaltige Dividendenstars

Philipp Haas

+13,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Dividende und Eigenkapital Deutschland

Holger Degener

+13,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Antizyklisch und Diversifiziert

Johannes Schildgen

+9,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top Global Brands

Sarah Hermann

+11,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Qualität, angelehnt an Susan Levermann

Stephan Pflug

+15,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Cybersecurity Innovators

Dirk Althaus

+21,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG