While inflation can pose challenges for many, it's important to note that luxury goods offer a unique advantage. These products consistently enjoy high demand, regardless of economic cycles, and are primarily favored by the rapidly growing elite community. With our specially curated Wikifolio, we provide you with the tools to participate in this thriving trend and capitalize on the potential of the finest luxury brands. You gain access to a sector known for its resilience and wealth-building potential. Fundamentals: => Demonstrated consistent historical growth in both EPS (earnings per share) and revenue, supported by Kendall Correlation analysis. => Strong alignment of management and owners through their significant investment in the business ("Skin in the Game"). => Possess a competitive advantage or "Moat" that sets them apart from competitors. => Display a pattern of disciplined reinvestments ("Capital Allocation"), effectively utilizing resources for long-term growth. While there are certainly numerous other opportunities available, the ones mentioned above are undeniably recognized and accepted as exceptional choices. Preselection: => Emphasizing a preference for "Mid-Cap" companies, as they hold tremendous growth potential and offer compelling opportunities within the market. => Selecting companies with a high free-cash-flow margin (FCF Margin), indicating their ability to generate substantial cash flows relative to their operating expenses. => Targeting companies with an excellent return on invested capital (ROIC), showcasing their ability to generate exceptional returns from the capital deployed in their business operations. => Prioritizing companies with a low Debt/EBITDA ratio, highlighting their prudent financial management.