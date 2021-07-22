MetaMegaTrend
Letzter Login: 22.07.2021
Performance
-
+1,1 %seit 15.07.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-3,7 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,85×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 15.07.2021 um 11:34US02079K3059Kurs EUR 2.179,000 2,2 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
In this wikifolio, I will combine my two main investment philosophies - Meta-Investing and Megatrends.
This means, I will carefully select wikifolio-traders who specialize in Megatrend-Investments. This will be done based on criteria like profile, strategy, communication, previous results and more. Then I aggregate their investments into a Meta-Portfolio which aggregates their different portfolio and investment ideas - combining their strongest picks and eliminating some of the smaller more controversial ones. So, this is quite similar to my MetaFolio, but with a clear focus on Megatrends instead of the whole market.
I will then invest into their strongest positions with the same share they did and repeat this process on a regular basis to update my Megatrend-Meta-Portfolio. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WFMETAMEGA
Erstellungsdatum
|15.07.2021
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 18.11.2020