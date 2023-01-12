Momentum European Sectors

This is a Momentum strategy that buys the 3 European sectors with the highest momentum when the Eurostoxx 50 price is over the EMA of the last 10 months. If the price of the Eurostoxx 50 is below the EMA of the last 10 months, then we buy and sell depending on the highest absolute Momentum value. If the Momentum is negative, we sell, if positive, we buy. We rebalance each 15 days always buying/selling the 3 sectors with the highest momentum.