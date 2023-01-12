Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Momentum European Sectors

LuisCaballero

Letzter Login: 12.01.2023

+1,1 %
seit 11.01.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-0,2 %
Max Verlust
0,79
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
0 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This is a Momentum strategy that buys the 3 European sectors with the highest momentum when the Eurostoxx 50 price is over the EMA of the last 10 months. If the price of the Eurostoxx 50 is below the EMA of the last 10 months, then we buy and sell depending on the highest absolute Momentum value. If the Momentum is negative, we sell, if positive, we buy. We rebalance each 15 days always buying/selling the 3 sectors with the highest momentum.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFMOEUSECT

Erstellungsdatum

11.01.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

