Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Contrarian and early trends

OnlywayUP

Letzter Login: 31.01.2024

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+6,9 %
seit 15.04.2023
+7,3 %
Performance (1 M)
7,1 %
Volatilität (Max)
-5,3 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Sometimes market mispricing is looking you in the face, I look at overall market trends and changing market environments to macro developments and try to identify sectors which are likely to see an upwards trend. With some research and due diligence assemble a portfolio which will allow you to outperform the market. Stockpicking should allow to better the general trend. The risk profile will reflect the reward potential. Initial investment emphasis will be on precious metals and the worlds thirst for energy.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFNO0815PF

Erstellungsdatum

15.04.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

106,2

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Artificial Intelligence

Thomas Schuster

+16,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend und Momentum (gehebelt)

Martin Winter

+12,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trendfollowing Deutschland

Christoph Klar

+9,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Daten - das Öl des 21. Jhd

Alexander Bamberg

+13,1 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Buy and Hold Dividenden Strateg.

Peter Hirzinger

+13,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Internet der Dinge | Technologie

Marius Rimmelin

+16,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Trend und Momentum

Martin Winter

+11,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Selektion nach Leverm.(offensiv)

Thomas Spier

+15,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+13,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2024 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG