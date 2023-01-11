The Opportunity-SME World Wikifolio should include some international stocks and ETFs which are showing high risk/reward potential, from my point of view. The focus should be on (but not limited to) mid-cap sized companies. It is not planned to put any extra focus on dividends, the intentions is though to concentrate on stocks/ETFs with high value increase potential. The size of 'Opportunity-SME World Wikifolio' is not planed to fall below 8 or go beyond 30 stocks/ETFs and they are expected to stay there as long as it financially makes sense. In general, I expect an average holding time of 3-5 years. I intend to actively manage this Wikifolio.