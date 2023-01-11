Registrieren
-8,7 %
seit 08.03.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-22,2 %
Max Verlust
0,51
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The Opportunity-SME World Wikifolio should include some international stocks and ETFs which are showing high risk/reward potential, from my point of view. The focus should be on (but not limited to) mid-cap sized companies. It is not planned to put any extra focus on dividends, the intentions is though to concentrate on stocks/ETFs with high value increase potential. The size of 'Opportunity-SME World Wikifolio' is not planed to fall below 8 or go beyond 30 stocks/ETFs and they are expected to stay there as long as it financially makes sense. In general, I expect an average holding time of 3-5 years. I intend to actively manage this Wikifolio.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFOPSMEF01

Erstellungsdatum

08.03.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

89,9

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

