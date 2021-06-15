Alle wikifolios
Beat Swiss Market Benchmarks

SwissPatric

Performance

  • +10,9 %
    seit 03.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -3,5 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,72×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Beat the Swiss Market Index by a AI-based evaluation method.
Only the 20 stocks that make up the Swiss Market Index are traded.
Exactly those five stocks are held (stock picking) which have the best potential due to an on artificial intelligence (AI) based evaluation method.
The average holding period for a security will be in the range of 5 to 20 days.
The stock market price history of the 20 stocks alone serve as a source for decision-making. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFSMI2BEAT
Erstellungsdatum
03.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
111,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

SwissPatric
Mitglied seit 24.07.2020
