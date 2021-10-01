Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Squadron Trading

SquadronFX

Performance

  • +126,7 %
    seit 26.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -59,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,53×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential.Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. Swing trading strategy on stocks that have good upside potential. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFSQUADRON
Erstellungsdatum
26.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
300,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

SquadronFX
Mitglied seit 26.01.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios