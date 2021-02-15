Alle wikifolios
Futuremark - TopEurope

Lukasogier

Performance

  • +1,6 %
    seit 11.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,62×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, only key companies and strong family businesses are acquired. The investment principle is based on that of Beate Sanders, who died in 2020 and who managed to become a millionaire from her teacher's salary through this very investment style.
Her investment style is to take place here under performance optimization in order to optimize the long-term return more actively.
No leveraged products are used, since instead on high-quality enterprises is set. The holding period, should be long-term oriented. As sources, the balance sheets of the companies are analyzed, their market position, vision, and the overall business model. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFT0PEUR0P
Erstellungsdatum
11.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,5

Lukasogier
Mitglied seit 01.02.2021
