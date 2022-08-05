Log inRegistrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

TripleA Next Generation Mobility

Brian Phillips

 | TripleA

Letzter Login: 05.08.2022

+7,0 %
seit 20.04.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-6,3 %
Max Verlust
0,84
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

10 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
106 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

Portfolio of world-wide stocks from the mobility sector, for direct personal & commercial transportation and includes movements on land, sea & air. Mobility will include in its broadest sense services & products that facilitate transportation and may include equipment manufacturers and other services that are needed to 'grease the wheels' of the integrated processes that make mobility possible. The intention is to create a portfolio of single stocks, but I include the possibility to park money temporarily in broader index ETFs. It is not intended to deal in derivatives or take short positions.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFTRPANGMO

Erstellungsdatum

20.04.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

106,5

Anlageuniversum

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

