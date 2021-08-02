Alle wikifolios
TradingTechTrends

RSchnur

Performance

  • +4,9 %
    seit 27.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,92×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

I'm taking advantage of the empirically supported phenomenon that momentum stocks with a strong upwards trend have consistently outperformed the broader stock market all the way back to 1800. There is a broad body of scientific literature confirming this phenomenon. The trading system is regularly rotating from weakly into strongly trending liquid, large cap Nasdaq-traded stocks. Backtests have found that the system produced 46% of annualized returns since the beginning of 2015 and only underperformed the market in 2019. As the investment approach is quite concentrated, most of the time the high daily volatility needs to be stomached. While as a consequence the system might be perceived as risky, the historical drawdowns (percentage decline from peak to bottom) are in line with the Nasdaq-100 Benchmark and therefore manageable. The strategy performs especially well in trending markets like 2020 where the old version of this system produced an incredible return of 120% thanks to riding trends on stocks like Tesla and Moderna. The here implemented newly adapted version reduces risk and simultaneously enhances returns and would for example have produced more than 150% in 2020. I myself have currently 90% of my money the strategy and continuously work to improve it. As returns in the last few years have been stellar I personally doubt we can keep up with the past annual performance of 46% but after a year like 2020 and an incredible performance in year 2021 so far, everything seems possible. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFTTT00000
Erstellungsdatum
27.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
103,4

Trader

RSchnur
Mitglied seit 27.07.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse

