Div Aristocrats US and Europe
Performance
-
-0,3 %seit 16.08.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
0,0 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
-Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
This portfolio invests in Dividend Aristocrats from the US and Europe.
US:
1. Be part of the S&P 500
2. Increasing dividend for 25+ years
Europe:
1. Be part of the S&P Europe 350
2. Increasing dividend for 10+ years
Approx. weighted by the market cap in USD.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFUSEURDIV
|
Erstellungsdatum
|16.08.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Trader
Mitglied seit 15.08.2021