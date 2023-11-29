Zum Inhalt springen
Quality Fundamentals and Value

MaximilianG

Letzter Login: 29.11.2023

+1,2 %
seit 18.11.2023
Performance (1 M)
Volatilität (Max)
-0,3 %
Max Verlust
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

The idea of this Wikifolio is to identify companies through fundamental analysis & research that are 1. of high quality and 2. attractively priced.This strategy is based on the ideas of great investors such as Charlie Munger & Warren Buffet, Chuck Akre and Terry Smith. In particular, Terry Smith's guiding principle "Buy good companies, don't overpay, do nothing" serves as inspiration for this portfolio. When the opportunity arises, severe market mispricing will also be exploited. This referes to shares that trade at a severe discount to the companies conservatively estimated intrinsic value. With this strategy I will try to emulate the Value Investing/Dhandho Investor strategy that Monish Pabrai talks about in his book. Derivatives and similar high-risk products as well as hedging and short positions are not intended. The geography will likely be US heavy however the Wikifolio will reserve the right to invest in other geographies, most likely Europe.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFUSQFUNDV

Erstellungsdatum

18.11.2023

Indexstand

High Watermark

100,5

Anlageuniversum

